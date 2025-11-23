search
Sun: TASE slide continues

23 Nov, 2025 17:46
Tower and Camtek led another day of steep falls on the TASE but Nice bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.15% to 3,320.72 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.20% to 3,359.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.36% to 574.59 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 419.78 points. Turnover totalled NIS 1.54 billion in equities and NIS 1.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.644% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.28/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.834% higher, at NIS 3.784/€.

On the market, Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.60% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.29%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.93%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.74% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.67%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 8.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.22%,and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.53%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.40% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 4.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

