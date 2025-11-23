Sun: TASE slide continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.15% to 3,320.72 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.20% to 3,359.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.36% to 574.59 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 419.78 points. Turnover totalled NIS 1.54 billion in equities and NIS 1.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.644% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.28/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.834% higher, at NIS 3.784/€.

On the market, Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.60% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.29%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.93%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.74% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.67%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 8.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.22%,and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.53%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.40% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 4.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2025.

