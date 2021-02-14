Sun: TASE slips as Ormat falls sharply

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,604.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,663.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.51%, to 674.59 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 370.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 783.2 million in equities and NIS 1.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.337% on Friday at $3.249/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.410% lower, at NIS 3.935/€.

On the market,Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 7.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.35% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.30%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.62%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.61%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.99% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.24%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.97% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.07%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.60% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.29%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.10%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 7.15%, on the day's biggest trading turnover and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) rose 6.87% after announcing a new Chinese deal.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 14, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021