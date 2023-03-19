search
Sun: TASE slump continues

19 Mar, 2023 18:25
Teva and ICL led the TASE down as the banks bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.89%, to 1,709.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.79%, to 1,695.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.52% to 325.51 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 362.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 773.7 million in equities and NIS 1.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged on Friday, at NIS 3.667/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.51% higher at NIS 3.903/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, gaining 1.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.81% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.97%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.86% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.36%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 5.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.89% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.76%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.75%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Isracard (TASE: ISCD) rose 3.48% after receiving an improved offer to buy all its shares from Harel, while LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell another 12.91%, after falling 47.97% on Thursday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 19, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

