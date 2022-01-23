Sun: TASE slumps, as Fed sets to tame inflation

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.04%, to 1,958.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.95%, to 2,050.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 4.13% to 492.10 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.32% to 392.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 2.05 billion in bonds.

Every share on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today led by the banks and NICE Systems, after strong falls on Wall Street on Thursday and Friday ahead expected monetary restraint and rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve in order to tame rising inflation.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate representative 0.19% higher at NIS 3.14/$, and the shekel euro representative rate was 0.20% higher at NIS 3.5611/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.47% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.72%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.15%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.39%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.83% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 14.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 7.89%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.61% and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 6.69%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.92% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.09%.

