Sun: TASE starts week higher despite tech stock falls

30 Jan, 2022 17:23
Real estate stocks Big and Amot led the gains today, as tech stocks Nova and Liveperson fell hard.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was higher today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,918.66 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39%, to 2,028.68 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.47% to 481.15 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 391.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.17 billion in equities and NIS 1.41 billion in bonds.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate representative 0.126% lower at NIS 3.196/$, and the shekel euro representative rate was set 0.336% lower at NIS 3.555/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.48%. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT rose 1.85% and Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 2.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.76% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.08%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 5.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.49%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.03% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.65%, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.40%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.12%.

