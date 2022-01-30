Sun: TASE starts week higher despite tech stock falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was higher today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,918.66 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39%, to 2,028.68 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.47% to 481.15 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 391.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.17 billion in equities and NIS 1.41 billion in bonds.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate representative 0.126% lower at NIS 3.196/$, and the shekel euro representative rate was set 0.336% lower at NIS 3.555/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.48%. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT rose 1.85% and Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 2.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.76% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.08%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 5.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.49%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.03% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.65%, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.40%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.12%.

