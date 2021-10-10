search
Sun: TASE starts week mixed

10 Oct, 2021 18:12
Perrigo and NICE systems led the declines today but Teva and ICL gained.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10%, to 1,801.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11%, to 1,860.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15% to 552.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 390.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 690.4 million in equities and NIS 1.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.093% on Friday, at NIS 3.231/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.013% lower at NIS 3.732/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 4.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.86%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.97% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.51%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.02%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.87% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.17%.

Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 2.11% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.49% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.15% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.17%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.57% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.58%.

