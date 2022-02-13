search
Sun: TASE tumbles amid escalating Ukraine tensions

13 Feb, 2022 17:48
The banks and NICE Systems fell sharply but Delek rose as oil prices jumped on world markets.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today amid escalating Ukraine tensions. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.03%, to 1,926.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.15%, to 2,018.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.38% to 483.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 387.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 1.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.435% on Friday, at NIS 3.235/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.052% higher at NIS 3.685/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 2.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.07%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.10%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 6.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.29% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.23%.

Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.31%, the only share to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.45% as oil prices jumped on world markets.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 13, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

