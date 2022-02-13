Sun: TASE tumbles amid escalating Ukraine tensions

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today amid escalating Ukraine tensions. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.03%, to 1,926.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.15%, to 2,018.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.38% to 483.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 387.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 1.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.435% on Friday, at NIS 3.235/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.052% higher at NIS 3.685/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 2.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.07%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.10%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 6.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.29% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.23%.

Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.31%, the only share to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.45% as oil prices jumped on world markets.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 13, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.