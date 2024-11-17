Sun: TASE wipes out falls to close flat

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 2,268.54 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24% to 2,286.48 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09% to 426.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 389.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.08 billion in equities and NIS 2.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.133% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.743/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.368% higher, at NIS 3.952/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.31%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.62% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.03%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.54%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.94% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ICLO) rose 3.01%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 6.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.05%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.87% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.79%.

