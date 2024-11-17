search
Sun: TASE wipes out falls to close flat

17 Nov, 2024 17:28
The banks gained strongly today as chips companies Nova, Camtek and Tower weighed on the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 2,268.54 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24% to 2,286.48 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09% to 426.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 389.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.08 billion in equities and NIS 2.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.133% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.743/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.368% higher, at NIS 3.952/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.31%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.62% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.03%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.54%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.94% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ICLO) rose 3.01%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 6.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.05%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.87% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.79%.

