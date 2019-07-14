search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TA 35 climbs back above 1,600 points

14 Jul, 2019 18:01
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva, Bezeq and NICE Systems led the market higher today while Opko was the biggest decliner on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.45% to 1,604.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.44% to 1,494.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68% to 375.08 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 365.05 points. Trading turnover was NIS 314.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.113% on Friday at NIS 3.551/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.065% at 4.000/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.86%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.16% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.03%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 6.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.20%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.68%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.81% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018