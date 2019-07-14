Sun: TA 35 climbs back above 1,600 points

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.45% to 1,604.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.44% to 1,494.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68% to 375.08 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 365.05 points. Trading turnover was NIS 314.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.113% on Friday at NIS 3.551/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.065% at 4.000/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.86%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.16% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.03%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 6.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.20%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.68%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.81% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - on July 14, 2019

