Sun: Telcos lead strong TASE gains

21 Feb, 2021 18:03
Partner, Cellcom and Bezeq led the market higher today while NICE and Perrigo led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.39%, to 1,605.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.46%, to 1,667.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1%, to 658.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 1.00% to 370.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 771.5 million in equities and NIS 2.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.184% on Friday at $3.271/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.571% higher, at NIS 3.965/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 2.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.40% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.39%.

Telcos rose strongly today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.23% and outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 17.45% on reports of a strategic partner in its fiber optic network, and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 7.05%.

Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 8.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.94% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 6.29%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 9.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.81% and Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 21, 2021

