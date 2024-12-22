Sun: Teva, Navitas lead strong rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.09%, to 2,390.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.05%, to 2,424.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.13%, to 443.00 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 387.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 889 million in equities and NIS 1.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.88% higher, at NIS 3.65/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.76% higher, at NIS 3.7944/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 4.77%. Bezeq rose 1.52%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.22%; Bank Leumi rose 1.27%; and Navitas rose 7.94% after a presentation to the market this morning.

Notable advancers today were Delek Automotive, up 6.50%; Meshek Energy, up 5.60%; and Shikun & Binui, up 5.59%. Delta Brands fell 3.23%, Next Vision fell 2.11%, and Camtek fell 2.01%.

