search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Teva bucks market

29 Dec, 2024 17:19
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Tel Aviv 35 Index opened the wekk lower with the banks, Camtek and Ormat leading the declines while Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24%, to 2,373.99 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.27% to 2,400.17 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.28% to 446.94 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 394.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.02 billion in equities and NIS 1.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.245% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.678/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.401% higher, at NIS 3.831/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.77%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.45%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.33% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.66%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.57%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.91% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.09%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 2.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.90% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.45%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 29, 2024

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018