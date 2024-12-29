Sun: Teva bucks market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24%, to 2,373.99 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.27% to 2,400.17 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.28% to 446.94 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 394.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.02 billion in equities and NIS 1.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.245% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.678/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.401% higher, at NIS 3.831/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.77%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.45%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.33% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.66%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.57%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.91% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.09%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 2.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.90% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.45%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 29, 2024

