Sun: Teva climbs on mixed TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,378.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15%, to 1,383.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.53%, to 484.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 353.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 831.80 million in equities and NIS 1.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.029% lower on Friday at NIS 3.408/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.973% higher, at NIS 4.039/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 5.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.78% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.21%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.72%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.65% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.41% on the day's largest trading turnover.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.94% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.82%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 9.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.25% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.82%. ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 2.43% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 2, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020