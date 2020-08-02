search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Teva climbs on mixed TASE

2 Aug, 2020 19:23
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva, Fattal and Delek Drilling led the gains today as Perrigo led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,378.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15%, to 1,383.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.53%, to 484.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 353.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 831.80 million in equities and NIS 1.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.029% lower on Friday at NIS 3.408/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.973% higher, at NIS 4.039/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 5.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.78% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.21%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.72%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.65% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.41% on the day's largest trading turnover.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.94% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.82%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 9.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.25% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.82%. ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 2.43% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 2, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018