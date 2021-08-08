Sun: Teva down, NICE up on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,690.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,752.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.45% to 556.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 389.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 647.9 million in equities and NIS 1.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.093% on Friday, at NIS 3.217/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.063% lower at NIS 3.804/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.72%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.60% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.71%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.66% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.18%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.56% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.74% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.91%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE fell 1.46%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.47% and Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.11%.

