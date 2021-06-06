Sun: Teva down on mixed TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.05%, to 1,685.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.42%, to 1,758.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.76% to 568.10 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 385.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 858 million in equities and NIS 1.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.277% on Friday, at NIS 3.257/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.411% lower, at NIS 3.946/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.24% for the biggest gain on the market today and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.22%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.48% on the biggest trading turnover today and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.26%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.65% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.33% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 1.77%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.59% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.86%.

