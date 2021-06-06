search
Sun: Teva down on mixed TASE

6 Jun, 2021 17:36
Globes correspondent

Teva, Energean and Ormat were the biggest decliners on the TASE today while ICL led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.05%, to 1,685.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.42%, to 1,758.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.76% to 568.10 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 385.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 858 million in equities and NIS 1.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.277% on Friday, at NIS 3.257/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.411% lower, at NIS 3.946/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.24% for the biggest gain on the market today and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.22%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.48% on the biggest trading turnover today and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.26%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.65% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.33% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 1.77%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.59% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.86%.

