Sun: Teva drags TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.60%, to 1,814.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63%, to 1,812.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.41% to 354.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 367.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 637.9 million in equities and NIS 1.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.165% on Friday, at NIS 3.645/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.147% lower at NIS 3.93/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 0.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 6.15% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI), Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.82% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.61%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.04% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.67%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.21% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 2.95%.

