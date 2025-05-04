search
Sun: Teva jumps as TASE edges higher

4 May, 2025 18:04
Teva and Elbit Systems began the week strongly on arbitrage differences as the banks fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange edged higher today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09%, to 2,520.22 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.14% to 2,560.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.59% to 450.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 400.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.23 billion in equities and NIS 2.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.632% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.614/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.167% lower, at NIS 4.092/€.

Dual-listed companies had major arbitrage differences to make up as the market reopened after the Independence Day holiday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 10.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.18%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.98% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.17%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.65% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.92% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.09%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.05%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 6.95% after foreign airlines began canceling flights because of the Houthi missile, which hit Ben Gurion airport.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

