Sun: Teva weighs on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.18%, to 1,400.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,415.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.46%, to 493.58 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 355.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 641.5 million in equities and NIS 1.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate unchanged on Friday at NIS 3.409/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.129% lower, at NIS 4.039/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.96%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.36% on its return to the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.72%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 9.89% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) rose 1.34% on its Tel Aviv 35 Index debut and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.16%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.21% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.61%.

