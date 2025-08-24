search
Sun: Tower leads strong TASE gains

24 Aug, 2025 18:35
Tower and Clal Insurance led the market higher today as Elbit systems and Teva lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.34% to 3,038.79 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.73% to 3,117.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.80% to 551.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 411.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.46 billion in equities and NIS 1.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.38% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.406/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.866% lower, at NIS 3.950/€.

Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) led the market today, rising 1.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover and and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.49%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 7.7% for the biggest rise on the Tel aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.32%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.87% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.50%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.52% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.22%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.62% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.01%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 index, Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) rose 7.57%.

