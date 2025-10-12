Sun: Trump brings market both hope and fears

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.36%, to 3,232.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.95%, to 3,326.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.53%, to 588.05 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 413.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.05 billion in equities, and NIS 1.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative US shekel-dollar exchange rate was sett 0.37% higher, at NIS 3.2540/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.12% higher, at NIS 3.7679/€.

US President Trump impacted trading in opposite directions today. On the one hand, the ceasefire and imminent return of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip, which Trump was instrumental in bringing about, remain a positive factor, but the imposition of new tariffs on China led to a downtick on Wall Street at the end of last week, and dual-listed stocks weighed on the indices in Tel Aviv. The real estate sector, however, remains strong, with several real estate companies among today’s sharpest advancers.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.47%. Elbit Systems fell 2.12%, Bank Hapoalim fell 0.35%, Teva fell 0.76%, and The Phoenix Holdings fell 1.55%.

Notable advancers today were Prashkovsky, up 7.20%; Israel Canada, up 6.02%; Malam Team, up 5.34%; Max Stock, up 4.78%; and Shikun & Binui, up 4.47%. Nova fell 6.39%, Camtek fell 5.68%, Israel Shipyards fell 5.07%, Priortech fell 4.92%, and Tower Semiconductor fell 4.80%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 12, 2025.

