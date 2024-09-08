Sun: Wall Street woes weigh heavily on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.56%, to 2,039.69 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.54% to 2040.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.58% to 400.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 385.00 points. Turnover totaled NIS 629.7 million in equities and NIS 1.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.298% on Friday, at NIS 3.704/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.488% higher at NIS 4.119/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.15%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.22% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.56%.

Dual listed companies fell sharply today after falling on Wall Street on Friday. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 6.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index Today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 7.24% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.84%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.55% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) also fell 2.55%.

Only three stocks gained today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.29%, Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 0.58% and and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 0.05%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 8, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.