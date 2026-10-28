TASE dips sharply as election stalemate emerges

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange opened sharply lower this morning, the day after the Knesset election, which on the basis of the votes counted so far (66%) has proved indecisive. There was no trading on the day of the election itself yesterday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is currently down 1.43%, at 4,146.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index is down 1.93%, at 4,028.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index is down 0.59%, at 610.66 points.

The shekel-US dollar exchange rate has moved higher, to NIS 3.0843/$.

Leumi is the most active stock in today’s session so far, and is down 2.61%. Bank Hapoalim is down 2.71%; Elbit Systems is down 0.69%; Harel is down 5.20%; and Tower Semiconductor is up 3.02%.

The sharpest declines are in real estate and construction stocks. The Tel Aviv Construction Index is down 5.91%. Electra Real Estate is down 9.96%; Israel Canada, is down 7.75%; Aura is down 7.24%; and Ackerstein is down 6.54%. Technology stocks are faring better: Palo Alto is up 3.41%; Ormat Technology is up 3.19%; and Gilat Satellite Systems is up 2.35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2026.

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