TASE opens on sharp falls; Tidhar down on debut

Following the resumption of Iranian, and Houthi, missile attacks on Israel, and declines on US stock markets at the end of last week, the Tel Aviv Stock Market opened on sharp falls this morning. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is currently down 1.57%, after declining 4.5% last week. Gilat Satellite Systems is down 7.63%; OPC Energy is down 7.12%; and Tower Semiconductor is down 6.71%.

The shekel-dollar exchange rate has risen to NIS 2.9834/$.

Real estate and construction company Tidhar Group (TASE: TDHR), which began to be traded today after completing a flotation at a post-money valuation of NIS 8 billion, is down 5.55%. Tidhar Group raised NIS 1.7 billion in exchange for 19% of its shares at NIS 155 per share. NIS 200 million of the proceeds will go to Gil Geva, co-founder of Tidhar and chairperson of its board, and to insurance company Harel, which sold part of its 15% holding.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2026.

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