Wed: TASE reopens higher after holidays

15 Oct, 2025 18:34
Chip companies Camtek, Nova and Tower jumped sharply as insurance companies led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51% to 3,248.99 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03% to 3,325.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.27% to 595.54 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 419.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.67 billion in equities and NIS 5.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.213% higher than Monday, before the holiday, at NIS 3.291/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.415% higher, at NIS 3.827/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 12.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 8.82%, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.37%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.38% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.71%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.30% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.46%.

Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) fell 4.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 3.38% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 3.39%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.60%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.12% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.59%.

