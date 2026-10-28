TASE slide gathers pace

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange opened sharply lower this morning, the day after the Knesset election, and have continued to decline as the session has worn on. On the basis of the ballots counted so far (70%) the election has proved indecisive. There was no trading on the day of the election itself yesterday.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index is currently down 2.95%, at 4,082.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index is down 3.38%, at 3,969.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index is down 1.75%, at 603.59 points.

The shekel-US dollar exchange rate has moved higher, to NIS 3.101/$.

Bank Leumi is the most active stock in today’s session so far, and is down 4.19%. Bank Hapoalim is down 4.27%; Phoenix Financial is down 5.62%; Elbit Systems is down 1.67%; and Clal Insurance is down 6.45%.

The sharpest declines are in real estate and construction stocks. Israel Canada is down 10.51%; Africa Israel Residences is down 9.75%; Aura is down 9.03%; Prashkovsky is down 8.54%; and Ashtrom is down 8.48%. Technology stocks are faring better: Palo Alto is up 3.72%; Ormat Technology is up 2.09%; Gilat Satellite Systems is up 2.05%; and Tower Semiconductor is up 1.93%..

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2026.

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