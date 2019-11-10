Tarantino and Pick lease Tel Aviv house

US filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife the Israeli singer Daniella Pick have leased a large house in Tel Aviv, sources inform "Globes." The couple will pay NIS 80,000 rent per month for the 500 square meter two-floor house, which is on a 600-sq.m. lot. The house, which was built 20 years ago, and is near a public park near Kikar Hamedina is especially large as homes go in the Old North of Tel Aviv.

Real estate agent Elinor Shahar, who is representing Pick, the daughter of veteran Israeli singer Zvika Pick told "Globes," "We do not comment on the personal lives of our clients."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2019

