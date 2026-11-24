After a decade, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is once again looking to modify and expand its indices, allowing a larger number of stocks to be included in the major benchmarks. In an announcement released this morning (Tuesday), the TASE states that the Tel Aviv 35 Index will be expanded to become the Tel Aviv 50, the Tel Aviv 90 will become the Tel Aviv 100, and the Tel Aviv 125 will become the Tel Aviv 150. The primary beneficiaries will be stocks that have hovered near the thresholds between these major indices in recent years, such as real estate company YH Dimri and food retailer Shufersal, both of which were recently relegated from the Tel Aviv 35.

"This move is intended to align the exchange's indices with the growth and evolution of the Israeli capital market over the past decade, to increase the spread and diversity in the indices, reduce concentration and risk for investors, and provide a broader reflection of the companies and sectors traded on the exchange," the TASE said.

When the TASE revamped its indices a decade ago, the Tel Aviv 25 Index became the Tel Aviv 35, the Tel Aviv 75 became the Tel Aviv 90, and the Tel Aviv 100 became the Tel Aviv 125.

The change in the number of stocks in the indices will take effect at the next semi-annual index update, scheduled for May 2027. The TASE also proposes expanding the Tel Aviv SME60 Index by adding 15 stocks, turning it into the Tel Aviv MidCap75. The Tel Aviv Real Estate 35 will be expanded to become the Tel Aviv Real Estate 50.

The TASE proposes lowering the maximum weight cap for any single stock by 1%. For the main index (the Tel Aviv 50 as it will be) the weight cap will be reduced to a maximum of 6% per stock; the same adjustment will apply to the Tel Aviv Real Estate index. In the Tel Aviv 150 Index, the cap will be lowered to a maximum of 4% for any single stock. According to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), this move will increase diversification within the indices and reduce the impact of any single stock on the index's overall performance.

"Expanding the indices will increase diversification across stocks and sectors, reduce reliance on a small number of large companies, and allow the indices to provide a broader and more varied reflection of the capital market and the Israeli economy, all while maintaining the liquidity and marketability requirements for companies included in the indices," the TASE said, adding, "This expansion is expected to provide broader representation for sectors that have developed in the market in recent years, and to increase the number of companies represented in the flagship indices and the investment products that track them."

Essentially, the TASE hopes that these changes will make the indices’ performance less dependent on individual stocks. It is worth noting that during the past decade the performance of a very small number of stocks, most notably the sharp decline in the share price of Teva, caused the Tel Aviv 35 Index to stagnate for years, failing to generate returns for investors. The public therefore began shifting toward the second-tier index, the Tel Aviv 90, which attracted significantly more capital. In recent years, the pendulum has swung back: the Tel Aviv 35 Index has outperformed the Tel Aviv 90, prompting investors to channel capital into the former.

Stocks set to benefit

Several stocks can already be identified as likely to see their status upgraded. This group includes many companies that, in recent years, have lost their places in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s flagship index. Besides YH Dimri and Shufersal, hotel chain Fattal, renewable energy company Energix, holding company Kenon, real estate developer Shikun & Binui, income-producing real estate and holding company Amot, and infrastructure firm Electra, are among the companies in this category.

Other companies that may benefit from this shift and join the new Tel Aviv 50 Index are IT company Matrix (following its merger with Magic); FIBI (parent company of First International Bank, though it is currently undergoing a merger and delisting process); income-producing real estate company Mivne; Meitav Investment House; energy company Paz; and Tidhar, a real estate company that recently joined the stock exchange. As things stand, stocks set to join the Tel Aviv 150 Index include More Provident & Pension, Ari Real Estate, Malam-Team, Baladi, Isras Holdings, Amal Holdings, Mediterranean Towers, Oron Group, Luzon, Properties & Building, Solaredge (Solaer), and Tadiran.

A more sophisticated market

According to the TASE, the local capital market has undergone significant changes since the previous reform. The TASE conducted a simulation based on data from October 15. The simulation indicates that the aggregate market cap of the stocks expected to be included in the Tel Aviv 150 Index is NIS 2.7 trillion. In 2017, the market cap of the stocks in the Tel Aviv 125 Index was NIS 710 billion.

Even following the expansion, the market cap of the smallest stock in the Tel Aviv 50 Index is expected to be about NIS 6.2 billion. In 2017, the market cap of the smallest stock in the Tel Aviv 35 index was NIS 3.5 billion. Over the past six months, the average daily trading volume for stocks expected to be included in the Tel Aviv 50 index has reached NIS 2.9 billion, which compares with NIS 670 million for Tel Aviv 35 Index stocks in 2017. According to the TASE, improved liquidity is a key element in this expansion, as it ensures that products tracking these indices can continue to operate efficiently. In this context, the TASE points to the index liquidity reform implemented in 2023 and the dedicated market-making model launched in 2025.

The TASE notes that indices in other global markets have also been expanded in recent years. Germany’s DAX index grew from 30 to 40 companies in 2021, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is undergoing a gradual expansion: it consisted of 52 stocks in 2021, currently comprises 95, and is targeting a total of 100.

Yaniv Pagot, head of trading at the TASE, said: "The Israeli capital market has grown significantly over the past decade. Now is the time to align our flagship indices with the evolution of the local market and with the standards that prevail in leading global markets. Expanding these indices will enhance the sophistication of the capital market, increase diversification, and make the market more accessible for the general public."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2026.

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