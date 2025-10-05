search
Tel Aviv stocks maintain surge

5 Oct, 2025 11:30
Since President Trump announced his peace plan for the Gaza Strip on September 29, all the leading indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange have reached all-time highs.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Research Unit says that, at the opening of trading this morning, all the leading stock indices reached all-time record highs. Since US President Trump unveiled his peace plan for the Gaza strip last Monday, September 29, the Tel Aviv 35 Index has risen by some 5.2%, the Tel Aviv 125 Index has risen 5.8%, and the Tel Aviv 90 Index has risen 7.7%.

So far this morning, The Tel Aviv 35 Index is up 1.96, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index is up 2.22%. The Real estate Index is up 3.36%.

The top advancers this morning are Priortech, up 8.78%; Camtek, up 7.29%; Shikun & Binui, up 6.03%; and Bet Shemesh Engines, up 6.01%. Bet Shemesh Engines has announced a follow-on 15-year contract worth $1.2 billion to supply parts to "one of the leading aero-engine manufacturers (OEM) in the world." The customer has an option to extend the contract by a further five years. If the option is exercised, the deal will be worth an additional $400 million.

Not all stocks are being buoyed by the tide of optimism on the security front. Nice is down 5.80%, and Aryt is down 4.14%. The banks are fairly flat. Elbit Systems is up 1.35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 5, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

