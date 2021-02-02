Tesla launches Israel sales, reveals prices

Tesla is officially launching its sales site for customers in Israel today. As previously reported by "Globes", the company intends to deliver vehicles this month, and the official prices are substantially lower than expected.

The basic Tesla Model 3, with a range of 448 kilometers according to the WLTP standard, will cost NIS 179,000 including taxes but before the most popular accessories, which could take its price to as much as NIS 250,000. The Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system alone is priced at NIS 37,500, and the company charges extra for a range of wheel spokes, interior color, and so on. Any color other than white, for example, will cost between NIS 4,000 and NIS 12,000.

The long-range version of the Model 3, which can travel 580 kilometers between charges, starts at NIS 220,000, and the performance version, with two motors and a 570 kilometer range, starts at NIS 251,000 before accessories.

The Model S saloon with a 663 kilometer range between charges is priced at NIS 420,000, before add-ons. The newly unveiled Model S Plaid, which has three electric motors, starts at NIS 644,000, while the Model X luxury crossover with a 580 kilometer range starts at NIS 446,000.

This represents very aggressive pricing, but equipping the vehicles with the accessories normally associated with the luxury car segment in Israel could make them considerably more expensive.

