The fatal mistake that doomed Arkia to losses

For twenty years, the Nakash family held a 78% stake in airline Arkia, but they recently decided it was time to sell, and put their controlling interest on the market. Behind this sudden sale lies a history of controversial decisions, mutual recriminations between the management and the controlling shareholders, pressure from the heirs, and a single move that dragged the company into losses-exceptional even for the industry-and brought it to the verge of insolvency. "Globes" reveals the sequence of events that led the Nakash family to give up control of Arkia.

Following long weeks of negotiations with various parties, two dramatic announcements regarding the future of Arkia were released last Thursday. The first was the declaration of a labor dispute, prompted by the Histadrut’s (General Federation of Labor) claims that efficiency measures and staff reductions were being pushed forward without consultation with the employees. The second was the signing of an agreement to sell a controlling stake to a group of investors led by four businesspeople: Kidan Dahari, Yariv Lerner, and siblings Yaron Adib and Einat Adiv-Berar. The deal consists of a capital injection of $45 million: $30 million from the acquiring consortium, $8.5 million from the Nakash family, and $7.8 million from the state.

Completion of the deal, however, largely depends on the consent of the employees, who currently hold 22% of the company’s shares and fear dilution and a deterioration in their terms of employment. Over the weekend, the employees made it clear that they had reservations about the signed agreement, and a deadline of Monday afternoon was set for them to propose an alternative investor.

Record passenger numbers, but a substantial loss

Meanwhile, time is running out, and Arkia is approaching insolvency. By September, Arkia had already incurred losses of $30 million, and it is estimated that the company will end the year with a total loss of $50-60 million. This comes despite a recovery in the aviation sector over the past year, which brought Arkia 1.9 million passengers between the beginning of the year and the end of October, a record figure for the airline.

The reason for Arkia’s substantial loss this year is the global rise in jet fuel prices, which have surged by 130% since the start of the year. In theory, the industry offers a straightforward solution to such price volatility, a strategy employed by many airlines worldwide, including in Israel: hedging fuel prices in advance. This ensures that during periods of extreme volatility, the companies' financial position is largely protected. For instance, El Al’s CFO recently noted that the airline hedges 60-80% of its jet fuel costs a month ahead, with the volume of hedging decreasing over the course of the year. Consequently, El Al has recorded net gains from hedging (after accounting for related expenses) totaling $47.7 million year-to-date, and has posted a total profit of $229 million for the year so far.

By contrast, Arkia opted not to hedge its fuel costs. Sources close to the company, speaking to "Globes", described this decision as a "fatal mistake." It’s a mistake that "Globes" has cost the airline $107 million since the beginning of the year, and the figure continues to rise. Had it not been for this error, Arkia would have been profitable this year.

Who’s to blame?

Sources who spoke with "Globes" offered two completely contradictory accounts of the decision to forego hedging. These mutual recriminations highlight the bad blood within the company, specifically between the owners, the Nakash family (led by Avi Nakash, who oversees the company on their behalf) and the management team, headed by CEO Oz Berlowitz.

According to one version, decisions on hedging policy have historically been made at board level, where Avi Nakash served as a director until recently. This year, Arkia’s board decided against hedging fuel prices, despite recommendations from professional staff presented to them. "The decision not to hedge was made by a board appointed by the controlling shareholders," sources close to the company said. "The CFO and the CEO presented hedging proposals, which were rejected by the board." In short, the airline’s management sought to implement hedging, but the representatives of the owners rejected the proposal. The consequence was that the company remained fully exposed to the extreme volatility in fuel prices.

For their part, the Nakash brothers blame the CEO, Berlowitz. In a statement released last week, the brothers described the crisis at Arkia as "a situation the company has found itself in under Berlowitz’s management."

Associates of the owners confirmed to "Globes" that "Avi Nakash served as the owners' representative on the board of directors," but they maintain, citing information provided by other board members, that he was not the one who made the decision against hedging. Instead, they claim that this was a managerial error on the part of the CEO, for which he bears responsibility. According to what they were told, the advice that the board received was actually not to hedge fuel costs, As far as the Nakash family is concerned, the fact that the company failed to hedge, leading to heavy losses, represents a management failure on the part of the CEO.

The New York route: A double-edged sword

An industry insider explains that part of the reason rising fuel prices hit Arkia so hard this year is the airline’s rapid expansion. Over the past year, Arkia has expanded into long-haul routes, including flights to the US and the Far East. These routes are exceptionally costly to operate, with fuel representing a significant portion of the expense. The longer the flight, the greater the company’s exposure to fluctuations in jet fuel prices.

"Operating a flight to the US costs $400,000," industry sources explain. "Generally, fuel accounts for 20-25% of the total cost (a figure also cited in El Al’s financial statements). When fuel prices spiked, the fuel component jumped to 40%, adding $100,000 to the cost of every flight to the US. and the Far East. This proved fatal for Arkia."

The Nakash brothers end an unprofitable venture

The decision against hedging fuel costs may well have been the final straw. According to sources close to the company, the Nakash brothers never received any dividends from it, meaning they are concluding this venture without any profit. In fact, Arkia has been a loss-making company for years. According to data obtained by "Globes", Arkia accumulated losses totaling $61 million between 2020 and the third quarter of 2026.

In 2020, the year of the Covid-19 pandemic, Arkia posted a loss of $35 million, and the company ended 2021 with a further loss of $10 million. In 2022, Arkia managed to swing to a modest profit of $5 million; however, the switch proved short-lived, as the company ended 2023 with another substantial loss, of $25 million. Ironically, it was after CEO Berlowitz, whom the owners blame for the company’s current state, took up the position that Arkia posted two profitable years: in 2024, it generated a profit of $22 million, an all-time high, following a $12 million profit the previous year. This year, however, Arkia is set to return to the red.

The string of losses has also prompted the younger generation to push for the company’s sale. According to a source close to the Nakash family, "Arkia accounts for less than one percent of the Nakash brothers' total business operations. Their other ventures are successful: for instance, real estate firms Ampa and Re'em Megurim, dozens of hotels, the Port of Eilat (when the Houthis aren't blocking access to it), the Prinir cannery, and Halutza olive oil. It’s much like buying a soccer team: you almost always lose money, but you gain prestige, a status symbol, and widespread name recognition. At a certain point, you’re left with nothing but the 'dregs,' and you no longer want to hold onto it." Arkia’s fleet consists of 7 owned aircraft and another 11 under "wet lease"-meaning the use of both the aircraft and the crews from other airlines.

"You could turn Arkia into a fantastic business."

So, what now? If the current deal, or one similar to it, goes through, it should provide Arkia with the capital needed to continue operations in the near term, but this does not guarantee that the crisis is over.

The seasonality of the Israeli aviation industry is well-known. The winter months are typically weak, and Israeli carriers are currently barred from flying to destinations such as Dubai and Sharm el-Sheikh that, before Operation Roarong Lion against Iran earlier this year, served as a vital lifeline for them during the winter. Consequently, Arkia is expected to incur further losses amounting to tens of millions of dollars before it can return to profitability next summer. "Anyone unwilling to shoulder such extreme sensitivity and lethal volatility has no business owning an airline in Israel," asserts a source familiar with the details.

"Any business can be fixed; you could turn Arkia into a fantastic business," claims another source familiar with the company. That challenge, however, will fall to the new owners, who will also be hoping for a significant drop in fuel prices, "which would make things a little less dire. Israel is an island nation, where everyone enters and leaves by air. In a normal world, an airline could be profitable."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 16, 2026.

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