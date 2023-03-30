Thousands of judicial reform supporters demonstrate in Tel Aviv

Thousands of supporters of the government’s reform of the judicial system are demonstrating this evening in Tel Aviv following the suspension of the legislative process.

The demonstrators, who come from all over Israel, assembled in the Tel Aviv Museum plaza in Shaul Hamelekh Street, and more of them continue to arrive.

The demonstrators carry Israeli flags, Likud banners, and placards with slogans such as "Second Class Citizen", "Patriotic Right and Full Bearers of the Burden", "The Election is being Stolen", and "Freedom from the Chains of the High Court", and have been chanting "The people demand legal reform". One demonstrator carries a placard saying "Fuck Biden". The demonstrators toppled a display of a combat aircraft erected in the plaza by opponents of the reform.

Likud Knesset members Revital Gottlieb and Msohe Saada are taking part in the demonstration.

Channel 12 and Channel 13 television crews were attacked by demonstrators who tried to prevent them from broadcasting and cursed them.

The police have closed the southbound Ayalon Highway and and Kaplan junction to traffic. Some protesters blocked the northbound Ayalon Highway.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2023.

