Thu: Banks, Nice Systems lead strong rises

16 May, 2019 19:34
Globes correspondent

Discount Bank's good first quarter financials encouraged the banking sector, while Nice Systems jumped after it raised its guidance.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.71%, to 1,569.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.54%, to 1,452.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.85%, to 367.67 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 356.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 11.24 billion in bonds.

In the past two weeks, the Tel Aviv 35 Index has fallen 1.2%. The index is up 7.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.08% lower, at NIS 3.5680/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 3.9964/€.

Discount Bank, which reported a first quarter profit 27% up on the corresponding quarter of 2018, rose 2.57%. Bank Leumi rose 2.25%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.88%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.50%; and Nice Systems, which also reported strong first quarter results today and raised its guidance, rose 6.80%

Notable decliners today were Tower Semiconductor, down 4.88%, and Elbit Systems, down 0.98%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

