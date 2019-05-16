Thu: Banks, Nice Systems lead strong rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.71%, to 1,569.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.54%, to 1,452.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.85%, to 367.67 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 356.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 11.24 billion in bonds.

In the past two weeks, the Tel Aviv 35 Index has fallen 1.2%. The index is up 7.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.08% lower, at NIS 3.5680/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 3.9964/€.

Discount Bank, which reported a first quarter profit 27% up on the corresponding quarter of 2018, rose 2.57%. Bank Leumi rose 2.25%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.88%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.50%; and Nice Systems, which also reported strong first quarter results today and raised its guidance, rose 6.80%

Notable decliners today were Tower Semiconductor, down 4.88%, and Elbit Systems, down 0.98%.

