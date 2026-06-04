Thu: Stock indices, shekel weaken further

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell again today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.28%, to 4,250.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.48%, to 4,206.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.72%, to 696.67 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 425.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.56 billion in equities and NIS 5.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.80% higher, at NIS 2.8950/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.94% higher, at NIS 3.3680/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.75%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.27%; Enlight fell 2.95%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.69%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 5.66%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 7.46%; Lapidoth Capital, up 6.76%; Teva, up 5.69%; and Econergy, up 5.50%. Generation Capital fell 10.61% after notifying the stock exchange that it was considering an equity offering to financial institutions in the hundreds of millions of shekels. Investors apparently anticipate that the shares will be offered at a discount, after a 177% rise in their price so far this year. Meitav Investment House fell 8.98% following reports that brothers Eli and Nir Barkat were looking for a buyer for their stake in the company, Lahav LR Real Estate fell 5.21%, and Priortech fell 5.20%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2026.

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