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Thu: Banks maintain momentum

13 Aug, 2026 18:50
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices rose today, with bank stocks again to the fore, while the software and biomed sectors were strong.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25%, to 4,216.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.54%, to 4,087.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.27%, to 647.47 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 428.57 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.10 billion in equities and NIS 3.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 2.9830/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was also set 0.27% lower, at NIS 3.4407/€.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Software Index rose 2.99%, the Tel Aviv Biomed index rose 2.14%, and the Tel Aviv Communications and Information Technology Index rose 2.06%.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.26%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.99%; Tower Semiconductor fell 0.99%; Discount Bank rose 0.95% after reporting an 8% rise in second quarter profit to NIS 1.2 billion and an annualized return on equity of 14%; and Elbit Systems fell 0.46%.

Notable advancers today were Electra Real Estate, up 8.42%; the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, up 8.14%; Nofar Energy, up 7.49%; and Lahav LR Real Estate, up 6.22%. AMPA fell 3.53%, Ormat Technologies fell 3.17%, and Mega Or fell 2.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 13, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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