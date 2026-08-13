Thu: Banks maintain momentum

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25%, to 4,216.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.54%, to 4,087.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.27%, to 647.47 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 428.57 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.10 billion in equities and NIS 3.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 2.9830/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was also set 0.27% lower, at NIS 3.4407/€.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Software Index rose 2.99%, the Tel Aviv Biomed index rose 2.14%, and the Tel Aviv Communications and Information Technology Index rose 2.06%.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.26%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.99%; Tower Semiconductor fell 0.99%; Discount Bank rose 0.95% after reporting an 8% rise in second quarter profit to NIS 1.2 billion and an annualized return on equity of 14%; and Elbit Systems fell 0.46%.

Notable advancers today were Electra Real Estate, up 8.42%; the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, up 8.14%; Nofar Energy, up 7.49%; and Lahav LR Real Estate, up 6.22%. AMPA fell 3.53%, Ormat Technologies fell 3.17%, and Mega Or fell 2.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 13, 2026.

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