Thu: Tech stocks weigh on indices

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.15%, to 4,156.68 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07%, to 4,022.23 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.21%, to 604.23 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 427.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS b4.91 billion in equities and NIS 6.07 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Biomed Index rose 4.58% and the Tel Aviv Real Estate Index rose 1.76%. The Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 1.64%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.91% higher, at NIS 3.1030/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 1.08% higher, at NIS 3.4787/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading today, and fell 7.61%. Elbit Systems rose 5.35%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.22%; Bank Leumi rose 1.45%; and Nova fell 4.94%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 26.64%; Electra Real Estate, up 25.30%; Aura, up 4.99%; and REIT 1, up 4.91%. Camtek fell 6.50%, Meshek Energy fell 5.51%, and Priortech fell 4.50%.

Opko Health announced the sale to Labcorp of select assets of BioReference Health, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Opko Health, for $722 million, with the possibility of a further payment of $150 million depending on revenue from the 4Kscore test for prostate cancer, which is part of the deal.

Electra Real Estate’s share price has been volatile recently, after parent company Elco announced that it would inject NIS 95 million into the company in the framework of a NIS 200 million equity offering at NIS 13.09 per share, representing a 15% discount on the market price. So far this year Electra Real Estate’s share price has fallen 56%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2026.

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