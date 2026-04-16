Thu: Big banks, Elbit lead falls

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.13%, to 4,378.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.09%, to 4,263.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.90%, to 680.55 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 417.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.29 billion in equities and NIS 6.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.63% lower, at NIS 2.9950/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.65% lower, at NIS 3.5268/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 2.47%. Elbit Systems fell 3.08%; Bank Leumi fell 2.27%; Enlight fell 3.51%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 1.39%.

Notable advancers today were Mega Or, up 7.06% after announcing the purchase of the Alliance Tire Company site in Hadera for NIS 1 billion cash; Nayax, up 5.54%; Next Vision, up 4.99%; and Isracard, up 4.62%.

Doral Energy fell 7.20%, Meshek Energy fell 6.38%, Azorim fell 5.51%, Yochananof fell 5.13%, and Strauss Group fell 5.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 16, 2026.

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