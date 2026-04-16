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Thu: Big banks, Elbit lead falls

16 Apr, 2026 18:10
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices fell today, although there were sharp rises for Mega Or, Nayax, Next Vision, and Isracrad.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.13%, to 4,378.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.09%, to 4,263.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.90%, to 680.55 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 417.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.29 billion in equities and NIS 6.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.63% lower, at NIS 2.9950/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.65% lower, at NIS 3.5268/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 2.47%. Elbit Systems fell 3.08%; Bank Leumi fell 2.27%; Enlight fell 3.51%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 1.39%.

Notable advancers today were Mega Or, up 7.06% after announcing the purchase of the Alliance Tire Company site in Hadera for NIS 1 billion cash; Nayax, up 5.54%; Next Vision, up 4.99%; and Isracard, up 4.62%.

Doral Energy fell 7.20%, Meshek Energy fell 6.38%, Azorim fell 5.51%, Yochananof fell 5.13%, and Strauss Group fell 5.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 16, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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