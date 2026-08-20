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Thu: Banking Index down, Tech Index up

20 Aug, 2026 19:05
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

While the banks and Teva led the main TASE indices down today, Nova and Camtek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.39% to 4,151.85 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02% to 4,039.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 627.09 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 428.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.21 billion in equities and NIS 3.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.235% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 2.985/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.88% higher, at NIS 3.497/€.

On the market, the Technology Index rose 0.95% while the Banking Index fell 1.32%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, falling 1.33% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.27% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.59%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.98% and Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) fell 2.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 2.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 0.98% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.39%. Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 1.83% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) also rose 1.83%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 20, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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