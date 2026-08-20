Thu: Banking Index down, Tech Index up

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.39% to 4,151.85 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02% to 4,039.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 627.09 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 428.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.21 billion in equities and NIS 3.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.235% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 2.985/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.88% higher, at NIS 3.497/€.

On the market, the Technology Index rose 0.95% while the Banking Index fell 1.32%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, falling 1.33% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.27% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.59%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.98% and Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) fell 2.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 2.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 0.98% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.39%. Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 1.83% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) also rose 1.83%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 20, 2026.

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