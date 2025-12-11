search
Thu: Banks, Teva keep TASE marching on

11 Dec, 2025 19:51
The main indices rose strongly today, with Electra Consumer Products and Bet Shemesh Engines also prominent.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.75%, to 3,631.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.05%, to 3,648.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63%, to 609.25 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 411.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.90 billion in equities and NIS 4.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.53% lower, at NIS 3.2110/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.14% higher, at NIS 3.7608/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.19%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.92%; Teva rose 2.0%; Elbit Systems rose 1.29%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 1.74%.

Notable advancers today were Electra Consumer Products, up 6.51%; Bet Shemesh Engines, up 6.16%; Isras Holdings, up 5.53%; Property & Building, up 5.25%; and Argo Properties, up 4.64%. AMPA fell 1.98%, Priortech fell 1.94%, and Nova fell 1.64%.

