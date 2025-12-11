Thu: Banks, Teva keep TASE marching on

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.75%, to 3,631.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.05%, to 3,648.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63%, to 609.25 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 411.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.90 billion in equities and NIS 4.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.53% lower, at NIS 3.2110/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.14% higher, at NIS 3.7608/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.19%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.92%; Teva rose 2.0%; Elbit Systems rose 1.29%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 1.74%.

Notable advancers today were Electra Consumer Products, up 6.51%; Bet Shemesh Engines, up 6.16%; Isras Holdings, up 5.53%; Property & Building, up 5.25%; and Argo Properties, up 4.64%. AMPA fell 1.98%, Priortech fell 1.94%, and Nova fell 1.64%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 11, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.