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Thu: Banks, Tower lift indices after three days of losses

18 Jun, 2026 18:31
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange broke its losing streak today, with bank stocks to the fore.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.88%, to 4,182.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.87%, to 4,107.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58%, to 664.15 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.10%, to 425.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.55 billion in equities and NIS 5.27 billion in bonds.

Among sector indices, the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index rose 2.63%, and the Tel Aviv Bank Index rose 2%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.89% higher, at NIS 2.9440/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.3742/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.04%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.74%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.68%; Discount Bank rose 2.59%; and Tower Semiconductor rose 5.19% after announcing that it had passed a milestone in its partnership with Marvell.

Besides Tower, notable advancers today were Priortech, up 10.01%; Aryt, up 5.96%; Doral Energy, up 5.44%; and Camtek, up 5.10%. Next Vision fell 5.40% after its founders announced a sale of shares to the tune of $200 million, Elbit Systems fell 3.97%, ICL fell 3.76%, and Israel Corporation (ICL’s parent company) fell 3.74%.

It was reported this week that Priortech’s Israeli-Chinese subsidiary Access was proceeding with a flotation on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and raising $170 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 18, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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