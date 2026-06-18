Thu: Banks, Tower lift indices after three days of losses

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.88%, to 4,182.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.87%, to 4,107.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58%, to 664.15 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.10%, to 425.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.55 billion in equities and NIS 5.27 billion in bonds.

Among sector indices, the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index rose 2.63%, and the Tel Aviv Bank Index rose 2%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.89% higher, at NIS 2.9440/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.3742/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.04%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.74%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.68%; Discount Bank rose 2.59%; and Tower Semiconductor rose 5.19% after announcing that it had passed a milestone in its partnership with Marvell.

Besides Tower, notable advancers today were Priortech, up 10.01%; Aryt, up 5.96%; Doral Energy, up 5.44%; and Camtek, up 5.10%. Next Vision fell 5.40% after its founders announced a sale of shares to the tune of $200 million, Elbit Systems fell 3.97%, ICL fell 3.76%, and Israel Corporation (ICL’s parent company) fell 3.74%.

It was reported this week that Priortech’s Israeli-Chinese subsidiary Access was proceeding with a flotation on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and raising $170 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 18, 2026.

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