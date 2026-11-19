The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.16%, to 3,919.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.15%, to 3,802.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.81%, to 570.82 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.11%, to 424.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.68 billion in equities and NIS 5.15 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Construction Index fell 3.29%; the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 3.09%; and the Tel Aviv Bank Index fell 2.26%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.64% higher, at NIS 3.2820/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.86% higher, at NIS 3.6064/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.97%. Discount Bank fell 2.63%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.12%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.78%; and Teva fell 4.24%.

Notable advances today were RP Optic, up 11.69%; Palo Alto Networks, up 9.68% following a surge in its share price on Wall Street yesterday after the release of its quarterly financials; and Amot, up 3.71%. Ackerstein fell 9.50%, Azorim fell 6.25%; Electra Real Estate fell 5.83%; Africa Israel Residences, which reported a 72% decline in third quarter profit, fell 5.70%; and Aryt Industries fell 5.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2026.

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