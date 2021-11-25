search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Banks lead end of week uptick

25 Nov, 2021 19:12
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices rose fairly strongly today, but the Tel Aviv 35 Index was still left slightly down on the week.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.59%, to 1,896.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,987.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35%, to 558.22 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.41%, to 384.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 5.71 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.2%. The index is up 26.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.35% lower, at NIS 3.1570/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.28% lower, at NIS 3.5418/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.64%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.05%; Discount Bank rose 1.71%; Nice Systems rose 0.89%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank was flat.

Camtek rose 3.50% and Compugen rose 2.83%. Notable decliners were Gencell, down 6.64%, and Cellcom, down 4.53%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018