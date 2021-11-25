Thu: Banks lead end of week uptick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.59%, to 1,896.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,987.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35%, to 558.22 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.41%, to 384.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 5.71 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.2%. The index is up 26.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.35% lower, at NIS 3.1570/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.28% lower, at NIS 3.5418/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.64%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.05%; Discount Bank rose 1.71%; Nice Systems rose 0.89%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank was flat.

Camtek rose 3.50% and Compugen rose 2.83%. Notable decliners were Gencell, down 6.64%, and Cellcom, down 4.53%.

