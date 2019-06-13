Thu: Banks lead positive session

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.98%, to 1,557.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.86%, to 1,446.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12%, to 358.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 362.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.04 billion in equities and NIS 2.93 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.1%. The index is up 6.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 3.5920/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 4.0558/€.

Today's session was led by the banks. Discount Bank was the day's most heavily traded stock, and rose 1.14%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.34%; Bank Leumi rose 1.85%; Nice Systems rose 1.98%; and Elbit Systems rose 2.70%.

Teva corrected upwards by 4.69%, after a UBS review said that the selloff in the stock had been overdone. Opko Health rose 4.22%, and Israel Corporation rose 3.62%. Bezeq was a notable decliner after it recent positive run, falling 3.86%. Delek Group fell 2.16%.

