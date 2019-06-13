search
Thu: Banks lead positive session

13 Jun, 2019 19:52
The main indices rose today, led by the banks and assisted by an upward correction by Teva.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.98%, to 1,557.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.86%, to 1,446.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12%, to 358.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 362.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.04 billion in equities and NIS 2.93 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.1%. The index is up 6.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 3.5920/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 4.0558/€.

Today's session was led by the banks. Discount Bank was the day's most heavily traded stock, and rose 1.14%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.34%; Bank Leumi rose 1.85%; Nice Systems rose 1.98%; and Elbit Systems rose 2.70%.

Teva corrected upwards by 4.69%, after a UBS review said that the selloff in the stock had been overdone. Opko Health rose 4.22%, and Israel Corporation rose 3.62%. Bezeq was a notable decliner after it recent positive run, falling 3.86%. Delek Group fell 2.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 13, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

