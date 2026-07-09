Thu: Banks lead steep falls

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.82%, to 4,053.64 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.12%, to 4,007.25 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.49%, to 670.68 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 427.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.55 billion in equities and NIS 3.65 billion in bonds.

In indices, the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 2.6%, the Tel Aviv Energy Index fell 2.27%, and the Tel Aviv Bank Index fell 2.09%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.39% lower, at NIS 3.0320/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 3.4369/€.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank led trading today, and fell 2.13%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.53%; Bank Leumi fell 2.06%; Discount Bank fell 2.33%; and Tower Semiconductor rose 6.33%.

Besides Tower, notable advancers today were Nova, up 6.62%; Israel Shipyards, up 5.83%; Camtek, up 5.57%; and Priortech, up 4.17%. Argo Properties fell 7.10%, Meshek Energy fell 5.90%, Africa Israel Residences fell 5.50%, Bet Shemesh Engines fell 5.18%, and Nofar Energy fell 4.96%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 9, 2026.

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