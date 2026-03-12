Thu: Banks lead strong TASE losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.56% to 4,146.17 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.65% to 4,095.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.46% to 679.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 422.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.57 billion in equities and NIS 8.66 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.258% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.114/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.203% lower, at NIS 3.595/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.97% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.44% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.62%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.12%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.72% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.92%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.84%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 6.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.89%.Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.83% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.11%.

