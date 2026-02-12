Thu: Banks, real estate restore TASE rises

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 4,190.56 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.75%, to 4,167.23 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 1.49%, to 667.37 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 417.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.54 billion in equities and NIS 5.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.325% lower, at NIS 3.0860/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.608% lower, at NIS 3.6444/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.85%. Bank Leumi rose 1.01%; Tower Semiconductor fell 2.33%; Discount Bank rose 2.38%; and Phoenix Financial rose 2.35%.

The real estate sector was strong today, and the Tel Aviv Real Estate Index rose 1.81%. Notable advancers today were Gav Yan (Bayside), up 6.10%; Property & Building, up 6.05%; Prashkovsky, up 5.33%; and Enlight, up 5.19%. More Invest fell 7.03%, Malam Team fell 6.76%, Next Vision fell 5.62%, and Nova fell 5.02% despite the semiconductor production inspection solutions company releasing good fourth quarter results and issuing guidance above analysts’ estimates, forecasting non-GAAP EPS for 2026 of $2.13-2.25.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 12, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.