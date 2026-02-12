search
Thu: Banks, real estate restore TASE rises

12 Feb, 2026 18:33
The main indices resumed their upward momentum today, led by the banks. Nova slid despite good results and positive guidance.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 4,190.56 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.75%, to 4,167.23 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 1.49%, to 667.37 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 417.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.54 billion in equities and NIS 5.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.325% lower, at NIS 3.0860/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.608% lower, at NIS 3.6444/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.85%. Bank Leumi rose 1.01%; Tower Semiconductor fell 2.33%; Discount Bank rose 2.38%; and Phoenix Financial rose 2.35%.

The real estate sector was strong today, and the Tel Aviv Real Estate Index rose 1.81%. Notable advancers today were Gav Yan (Bayside), up 6.10%; Property & Building, up 6.05%; Prashkovsky, up 5.33%; and Enlight, up 5.19%. More Invest fell 7.03%, Malam Team fell 6.76%, Next Vision fell 5.62%, and Nova fell 5.02% despite the semiconductor production inspection solutions company releasing good fourth quarter results and issuing guidance above analysts’ estimates, forecasting non-GAAP EPS for 2026 of $2.13-2.25.

