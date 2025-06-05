Thu: Banks resume rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.17%, to 2,734.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.10%, to 2,753.38 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.71%, to 486.49 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index 0.11%, to 394.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.97 billion in equities and NIS 3.85 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.65% lower, at 3.4910/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.26% lower, at 3.9882/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.20%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.45%; Elbit Systems fell 0.63%; Discount Bank rose 1.75%; and Nova rose 3.86%.

Notable advancers today were Next Vision, up 6.45%; Priortech, up 5.40%; Camtek, up 5.02%; and Lapidoth, up 5.00%. Meitav fell 4.18%, Israel Corp. fell 3.65%, and Cellcom fell 3.20%.

