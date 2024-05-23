Thu: Banks stay strong, Maytronics continues slide

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,973.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.18%, to 1,964.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.37%, to 428.87 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.93 billion in equities and NIS 3.81 billion in bonds.

In the past two weeks, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.5%. The index is up 5.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.05% lower, at NIS 3.6720/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 3.9820/€.

Nice led trading today, and fell 1.11%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.76%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, which reported today, rose 0.23%; Bank Leumi rose 0.90%; and Nova rose 3.16%.

Notable advancers today were Israel Corporation, up 4.50%; ICL, up 3.88%; and Nayax, up 3.42%. Tadiran fell 11.95%; Electreon fell 8.44%; Retailors fell 8.43%; and Maytronics continued its slide,, falling 4.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 23, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.