Thu: Big banks, Teva depress TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.72%, to 1,553.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.92%, to 1,457.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.27%, to 352.33 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.24%, to 365.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.82 billion in equities and NIS 4.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.86% higher, at NIS 3.5190/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.55% higher, at NIS 3.9231/€.

Israel Chemicals led trading today, and fell 2.16%. Bank Leumi fell 1.63%; Bank Hapoalim fell 3.68%; Discount Bank fell 2.87%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.35%.

Elbit Systems, which reported good second quarter results today, rose 3.25%, and Nice Systems rose 1.86%. Teva tumbled 6.52%, after falling steeply in New York yesterday following remarks by members of the US Congress to the effect that the company obstructed a price-fixing probe. The former outstanding stock on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange now has a market cap below that of Elbit Systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 15, 2019

