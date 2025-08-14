Thu: Big two banks, Teva lead rises

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.60%, to 2,967.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.86%, to 3,032.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.50%, to 535.21 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 405.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.84 billion in equities and NIS 3.15 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.3%. The index is up 23.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.12% lower, at 3.3850/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.32% lower, at 3.9576/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.68%. Teva rose 3.21%; Bank Leumi rose 2.49%; The Phoenix Holdings fell 1.46%; and Nice fell 6.08% despite reporting second quarter results that beat estimates and raising its earnings guidance.

Notable advancers today were Villar International, up 6.55%; Shikun & Binui, up 6.01%; Migdal Insurance, up 5.31%; Doral Energy, up 4.92%; and Melisron, up 4.67% after reporting good quarterly results including a 4% rise in NOI. Tadiran fell 3.91%, Formula fell 3.86%, OPC Energy fell 3.38%, and Meshek Energy fell 3.35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 14, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.