Thu: Big two banks lead continuing recovery

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49%, to 4,142.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 4,098.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.38%, to 684.80 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 427.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.31 billion in equities and NIS 3.31 billion in bonds.

Today’s outstanding sector was defense. The Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 3.07%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.77% higher, at NIS 3.0020/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.87% higher, at NIS 3.4239/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.73%%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.55%; Tower Semiconductor fell 5.54%; Discount Bank fell 0.43%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.40%.

Notable advancers today were Next Vision, up 7.72%; Veridis, up 6.11%; Ormat Technologies, up 6.05%; and Elbit Systems, up 6.02%.

Camtek fell 3.30%, Azorim fell 3.06%, and Nova fell 2.84%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 2, 2026.

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