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Thu: Big two banks lead continuing recovery

2 Jul, 2026 18:59
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices rose today, led by Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim, and buoyed by strength in defense stocks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49%, to 4,142.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 4,098.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.38%, to 684.80 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 427.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.31 billion in equities and NIS 3.31 billion in bonds.

Today’s outstanding sector was defense. The Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 3.07%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.77% higher, at NIS 3.0020/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.87% higher, at NIS 3.4239/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.73%%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.55%; Tower Semiconductor fell 5.54%; Discount Bank fell 0.43%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.40%.

Notable advancers today were Next Vision, up 7.72%; Veridis, up 6.11%; Ormat Technologies, up 6.05%; and Elbit Systems, up 6.02%.

Camtek fell 3.30%, Azorim fell 3.06%, and Nova fell 2.84%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 2, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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